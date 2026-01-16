Delhi: Teen stabbed to death at Rohini park over suspected love affair, juvenile detained

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) A teenager was stabbed to death at a public park in northwest Delhi's Rohini area, with police suspecting the killing was triggered by a dispute linked to a romantic relationship, an official said on Friday.

A juvenile has been detained for questioning in the case and teams have been formed to apprehend the accused, he added.

The incident took place at a park in the Prashant Vihar area. According to the police, a PCR call was received at 3.15 pm reporting a stabbing, following which a team from the local police station reached the spot.

The injured boy was shifted to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead.

According to preliminary inquiry, the victim, who lived with his family in Rohini's Budh Vihar area, had passed Class 12 last year, the official said, adding that the boy's age is being verified.

He said initial investigation suggested that the victim was in a relationship with a girl living in the same locality. The girl's brother had allegedly warned the boy to stay away from her.

On Thursday, when the boy was apparently seen with the girl at the park, the brother, accompanied by his friends, reached the spot and attacked him with a knife.

"Efforts are on to trace and detain other suspects involved in the attack. Multiple teams have been formed to identify and apprehend all those involved. CCTV footage from the surrounding areas is being scanned. We are probing the case from all angles. Further investigation is underway," the officer said. PTI COR BM BM ARB ARB