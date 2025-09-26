Delhi: Teen stabbed to death in Seelampur; accused apprehended

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) A 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death in the Seelampur area in northeast Delhi on Thursday evening, police said.

The victim's family staged a protest, prompting massive police deployment to maintain law and order. The deputy commissioner of police (DCP) visited the site to communicate with the protesters, sources state.

According to an official statement, a call regarding the stabbing incident was received at the Seelampur police station around 8.27 pm. Upon arrival, police learned that the injured boy had already been taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra (JPC) Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Forensic experts were called to the scene to examine the crime scene and collect evidence.

"The accused, a juvenile, has been apprehended. The weapon of offence, a knife, has also been recovered," a senior police officer said.

The officer further said that teams are probing the motive behind the attack and questioning locals who were present near the spot when the incident occurred.