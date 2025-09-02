Delhi teen who left home after argument with mother found at bus terminal

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) A 14-year-old girl, who left her home in southwest Delhi's Dabri area after getting scolded by her mother over household chores more than three months ago, has been found from Anand Vihar bus terminal, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the school dropout teenager had a verbal argument with her mother over household chores, after which she left home in anger. She later reached New Delhi Railway Station and boarded a train to Samastipur in Bihar. She was reported missing on May 27.

The police conducted sustained efforts, gathering inputs from the girl's parents, relatives, and friends, besides using technical surveillance, police said.

Eventually, she was traced to Anand Vihar bus terminal while returning from Samastipur, they added.

The girl has since been handed over to the investigating officer of Dabri police station for further legal action, they added.