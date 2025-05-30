Delhi: Teenage girl found dead at her Dwarka residence

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) A 13-year-old girl was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her residence in the Dwarka area here, an official said on Friday.

The incident came to light after a PCR call was received at the Dabri police station around 1:45 pm on Thursday, following which the local police and senior officers rushed to the spot.

The family has raised suspicion on the landlord as he was present at the residence when the girl's body was found, a police source said.

The body was found in a room on the terrace of a three-storey house in Sitapuri, a senior police officer said.

According to the source, when the girl's mother returned home from work on Thursday afternoon, she found the main entrance door partially open, while the room where the girl was found was locked from inside.

As she looked through the window, she saw the girl lying unconscious. She also noticed a scarf tied around the girl's neck, the source said.

The woman informed the landlord and contacted police. The minor had moved into the rented accommodation with her family about a month and a half ago. She was a Class-8 student in a school in the Janakpuri area but was not attending her classes recently, the source said.

The deceased's mother had gone to Uttam Nagar for work on Thursday, while her elder sister was at her job near the Madipur temple area. After discovering the girl's body, her mother attempted to untie her hands and removed the scarf from her neck before calling relatives and police, the source added.

A crime team and Forensic Sciences Laboratory (FSL) experts were called to examine the scene. "An initial examination has not indicated any sign of sexual assault. A case of murder has been registered and investigation is underway," the officer said.

Police said CCTV footage from the surrounding area is being scanned and technical surveillance used to piece together the events leading up to the girl's death.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and the report will provide further clarity on the cause of the death. Legal proceedings are underway and multiple angles are being probed, police said. PTI SSJ RC