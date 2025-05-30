Delhi: Teenage girl found dead in a room in Dwarka

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) A 13-year-old girl was found dead in a room under mysterious circumstances in the Dwarka area of Delhi, the police said on Friday.

The incident came to light after a PCR call was received at the Dabri police station around 1.45 pm on Thursday, following which local police and senior officers rushed to the spot.

The girl's body was discovered in a room located on the terrace of a three-storey house in Sitapuri, a senior police officer said, adding that she was found lying dead in suspicious conditions.

The crime team and forensic science laboratory (FSL) experts were called in to examine the scene. “Initial examination has not indicated any signs of sexual assault. A case of murder has been registered and an investigation is underway,” he said.

Family members and neighbours are being questioned and CCTV footage from the surrounding area is also being examined to establish the sequence of events leading to her death.

The minor's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination and further legal proceedings are underway.