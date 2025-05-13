Delhi: Teenage suicide victims cremated as their boards results arrive

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Bodies of Jagdish Singh and Hargul Kaur, both victims of a family suicide pact, were consigned to flames on Tuesday, the day their board results were announced.

Jagdish, 16, Hargul Kaur, 15, and their 40-year-old father, Hardeep Singh, ingested a red powder used for protecting metals from eroding in south Delhi's Sangam Park area. All of them died.

Hardeep's wife, Harpreet Kaur, 38, who too ate the poison, battles for her life.

On Monday, the family ingested the chemical by mixing it with water inside DSIDC Shed number 63, Sangam Park, where it operated a small-scale horn manufacturing business, a police officer said.

Jagdish was a student of class 12, while Hargul studied in class 10.

On Sunday night, the family left their house in Chander Vihar, where they had relocated on April 13 from Model Town, and went to Shishganj Gurdwara in Chandni Chowk, a police source said.

They spent the night at the gurdwara where Hardeep thought of options to end their lives.

According to the source, while the powder can be bought at chemist shops, the family already had it at their plant where the powder is sprayed over the horns as an anti-rust coat.

Police suspect the family ate the poison after suffering losses in business. All the same, some relatives claim they were not struggling financially.

A neighbour of the family said the family was spiritually drawn and often participated in religious activities.

The last rites of its three members were held at a gurdwara.

Police said one of the children managed to inform their aunt before collapsing. She alerted emergency services, following which the police and medical teams responded.

Hardeep, Hargul, and Jagdish were rushed to Hindu Rao Hospital, where all three were declared dead during treatment. Harpreet Kaur was taken to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital and remains under medical observation.

The officer said the shed has been sealed for forensic examination.