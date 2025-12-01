Delhi: Teenager among 2 killed after fire breaks out at night shelter in Vasant Vihar

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Two people died after a fire broke out in a night shelter in the early hours of Monday in southwest Delhi's Vasant Vihar, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

The deceased have been identified as Arjun (18) and Vikas (42), he said, adding that a call regarding the fire was received at 3.28 am in a night shelter in Coolie Camp in Vasant Vihar. "We rushed four fire tenders to the spot, and the two men were shifted to the hospital where they were declared dead," the officer said.

It was not immediately clear if the night shelter is operated by the government or by a private entity. Further details are awaited. PTI SSJ SSJ MPL MPL