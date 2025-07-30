Delhi: Telecom cable theft in CR Park foiled; 2 arrested

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) An attempt to steal telecom cables in CR Park was thwarted, leading to the arrest of two men who were allegedly using a JCB machine to dig underground cables at night, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused were identified as Sameer (19) and Amit (30), the official said, adding that seven to eight of their accomplices escaped under the cover of darkness.

The gang was caught in the act on July 28 when a team from the Delhi Police Crime Branch, while on patrol, noticed suspicious activity near a school in CR Park, the police said.

“When the team reached the spot, they saw a group of men using a JCB machine to dig up the road and extract underground telecom cables. The cables were being cut and loaded onto a truck parked nearby. Upon sensing police presence, the men tried to flee. However, two of them were apprehended from the spot,” a senior officer said.

The police seized the JCB machine, the truck loaded with cables worth an estimated Rs 8 to 10 lakh, and other tools used in the operation. A case was registered under relevant sections, and further investigation is underway, the officer said.

The police also informed the telecom officials, who confirmed that the stolen cables were government property and valued in lakhs.

The official alleged that similar cable theft incidents have been occurring frequently in Delhi, with cases reported from various locations.

Authorities are now investigating whether the same gang is responsible for the other cable thefts across the city. Additionally, efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the remaining suspects, officials stated. PTI SSJ SSJ MPL MPL