Delhi temples hold prayers for Indian Army's safety, national unity

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Temples in Delhi are organising prayers and "havan" ceremonies for the safety of the armed forces' personnel and the wellbeing of the country amid a military conflict between India and Pakistan.

Different types of prayer ceremonies, including "havan", recitation of holy texts and "aarti", are being held at the Chhatarpur temple, said a temple official.

He said the "Durga Saptashati" is being recited to seek blessings from Goddess Durga for protection, power and victory over negativity, and the "Hanuman Chalisa" or the "Sundarkand" is being chanted to draw strength and devotion from Lord Hanuman's example, especially in these times of crisis.

The "Vishnu Sahasranama", a revered hymn dedicated to Lord Vishnu, is being recited with prayers for national balance, collective well-being and divine safeguarding, he said.

Peace mantras, such as the "Shanti Path", which includes the universal prayers, are being offered with a focus on peace for the world and especially, for Bharat Mata, the official added.

Additionally, the Bhudevi "Stuti" is also part of the routine, expressing gratitude toward Mother Earth and praying for India's continued growth and prosperity, he said.

In addition to these rituals, a collective "havan" is being organised once a week, bringing together devotees in a shared spiritual effort to foster unity and strength, he said.

Each session concludes with the resonant chants of "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," affirming the spirit of national pride and universal brotherhood, he added.

"These efforts aim to build collective consciousness for peace, spiritual resilience and national harmony," the official said.

Ramavtar Singh, a priest at the Jagdamba temple in Rohini, said they are preparing for an evening prayer for India and everyone's safety.

"We are sitting in the comforts of our home but those who are living at the border and fighting for us, we must pray for their safety," Singh said.

He added that a prayer with evening "aarti" will be conducted on Friday.

An official of the Jagannath temple at Hauz Khas said police officials are installing checking machines outside the temple premises for the safety of devotees. PTI SHB RC