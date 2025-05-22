Delhi: Tennis coach gets 7-year jail term for sexually assaulting minor student

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) A tennis coach has been sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for allegedly sexually assaulting his minor student, the police said Thursday claiming the case was solved in 50 days.

The case was registered at the Nihal Vihar police station on March 17 following a complaint by the 13-year-old girl, the Delhi Police said in a statement.

The class 8 student alleged that she was sexually assaulted during the intervening night of March 16 and 17 by Nikhil Yadav, 27, a tennis coach residing in Nihal Vihar.

The accused's minor nephew allegedly kept watch outside during the assault, the statement added.

Based on the minor's statement, an FIR was filed and an investigation was initiated, following which the accused was tracked and arrested, the police said, further claiming that the chargesheet was filed within 50 days.

On May 19, a POCSO court sentenced Yadav to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and slapped a Rs 10,000 fine. The juvenile was apprehended and presented before the Juvenile Justice Board, the police statement added. PTI BM BM MPL MPL