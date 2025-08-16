Delhi: Thar mows down biker, second killing in August by the SUV

New Delhi: A 40-year-old man was killed after an SUV hit his motorcycle in west Delhi's Moti Nagar area, police said on Saturday.

According to them, the Mahindra Thar rammed Bhikshu Lal's two-wheeler late on Friday night, killing the biker on the spot.

Delhi: An accident occurred near Moti Nagar police station on the night of 15 August, where a Thar vehicle hit a bike, killing rider Bhikshu Lal. The Thar driver fled the scene. Authorities have formed multiple teams to trace him pic.twitter.com/njaOEfMiNY — IANS (@ians_india) August 16, 2025

"The driver of the Thar fled immediately after the incident. Legal action is being taken, and multiple teams have been formed to apprehend him," a senior police officer said.

Police said a case has been registered at Moti Nagar police station, and CCTV footage would be examined to establish the sequence of events and identify the accused.

The body of the deceased has been taken to a hospital for post-mortem, and his family members have been informed, officials added.

Earlier this month, a pedestrian was killed and another was grievously injured after a Thar mowed them down near the 11 Murti landmark in the Chanakyapuri area in the national capital.