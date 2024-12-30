Delhi: Three arrested for looting 71 rice bags from Alipur godown

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) Delhi Police on Monday claimed to have busted a gang of robbers involved in looting 71 rice bags, weighing 50 kilogram each, from a godown and arrested three people from outer north Delhi, officials said.

The official said Ravi alias Gopal (54), Sanjay Kumar (40) and Rakesh Kumar (44) were apprehended from Alipur area. Among the accused, Ravi has been involved in 40 previous cases of thefts and robberies.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Nidhin Valsan said a stolen Mahindra Bolero Pickup vehicle was also impounded that the accused used for the transportation of the looted goods.

"The accused were involved in a robbery at a godown in Alipur, where they attacked the security guard and stole 3,550 kilograms of rice stored in 71 separate bags," Valsan said.

Sensing the gravity of the case, a team was formed under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner of Police Sushil Kumar Gaur and was tasked to nab the accused, he said.

Based on local intelligence and CCTV footage the accused were nabbed from outer Delhi and the vehicle used in the crime was also impounded, he added.

At least 11 bags, containing rice, robbed from Alipur and 30 bags of kids wear stolen from Wazirabad area were also recovered from the accused, police said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI ALK ALK OZ OZ