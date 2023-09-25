Delhi: Three arrested for stealing cars, selling them on forged documents

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) Three men have been arrested for allegedly stealing and selling high-end cars after tampering with their chassis number and preparing forged documents, police said on Monday.

Advertisment

Six vehicles have been recovered, they said and added that the accused have been identified as Manish (22), aman Garg (27) and Rupinder Singh (25).

Police acted on a tip-off that a gang was involved in selling stolen high-end vehicles after tampering with their chassis number and preparing forged documents, officials said.

Manish was traced in Gurugram's Sector-104 and a car with a fake number was recovered. On verification, it was found stolen from KN Katju Marg, police said.

Advertisment

He disclosed that he along with his associate Garg was involved in selling stolen high-end vehicles, they said. Police said Manish also told them that the gang used to purchase stolen cars from Singh.

The accused upgraded the model of the car by preparing a fake registration certificate and other documents, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Ravindra Singh Yadav said.

Following Manish's arrest, Garg and Singh were also apprehended, the official said.

Manish and Garg used to book cars for sale through online platforms by giving a booking amount of Rs 10,000 to the owner and obtain all its documents, police said.

Later, they used to purchase a stolen car of the same model through Singh and sell the vehicle to a car selling company after tampering with its chassis number and preparing forged documents of the vehicle booked by them, police said. PTI BM BM ANB ANB