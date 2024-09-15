Delhi: Three associates of Nandu gang arrested

New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested three associates of Kapil Sangwan, known as Nandu gang, officials on Sunday said.

The accused were wanted and involved in many cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion, robbery, firing arms in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The accused were identified as Deepak, Sachin and Shekhar, they said, adding Deepak and Shekhar conducted recce of many targets like property dealers, showroom owners, jewellery and businessmen on the behest of gangster Kapil Sangwan.

The accused during interrogation said that they were planning targets in the area of Uttam Nagar, Najafgarh, Janakpuri and Dwarka area, police said.

"On September 12, information was received about Deepak, who was wanted in a murder case of Roshan Chotta associate of rival gang Manjeet Mahal, hiding in Dwarka Sector 9 area. A trap was laid and he was nabbed," said a senior police officer.

The officer said that teams nabbed Shekhar and Sachin on the instace of Deepak.

Further interrogation of the accused is underway, he added.