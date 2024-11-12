Delhi: Three boys set vehicles ablaze to take 'revenge', held

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Three juveniles have been apprehended for allegedly setting four vehicles on fire to take revenge from a group of boys after a dispute with them in Delhi's Shahdara area, police said on Tuesday.

On November 6, a quarrel broke out between some boys in Gajju Katra area. Later that night, around 2.30 am, some of them returned and set some vehicles on fire in which two scooters and two motorcycles were gutted, they said.

An FIR was registered at Farsh Bazar police station on November 7 and further investigation was taken up.

"Several CCTV footage were checked and the team identified those involved in the incident. Subsequently, the three juveniles were apprehended," an officer said.

During questioning the juveniles disclosed that they had a fight with some other boys in Gajju Katra and, in a fit of rage, they set the vehicles parked there fire to take revenge. PTI BM NB