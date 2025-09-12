Delhi: Three girls held for attacking schoolgirl with blade in Rohini

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) Three girls were apprehended for allegedly attacking a 15-year-old girl with a blade in the Rohini area here due to rivalry over a male friend, police said on Thursday.

The victim, a class 10 student, suffered injuries on her face and back in the attack and received 20 stitches, they said.

Police said three girls, two aged 16 and one 14, have been arrested in connection with the attack.

The incident took place on September 9 in Sector 20, Rohini, when the victim was attacked by four girls, friends of two sisters. One of the sisters had an altercation with the victim over a male friend on September 4, they said.

The attackers first slapped her and then one of them slashed her face and back with a blade, they added.

The victim claimed that she was being harassed by the group for several months and was constantly targeted with taunts and abuses. PTI SSJ DIV DIV