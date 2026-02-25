Delhi: Three held for duping elderly woman in digital arrest case

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested three men for allegedly duping a 75-year-old woman in a digital arrest fraud, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Yogendra Gujjar (19), Chotu Lal Meena (20) and Rakesh Meena (25), were apprehended following technical surveillance. Police recovered Rs 1 lakh in cash, nine mobile phones and 10 passbooks and chequebooks linked to mule bank accounts.

According to the police, the case was registered on December 7 last year after the elderly complainant reported that she received a video call from a man posing as a CBI inspector.

The caller falsely claimed that her son was involved in a criminal case and placed her under digital arrest for two days through continuous video monitoring and intimidation.

"Out of fear, she transferred Rs 16 lakh into bank accounts provided by the fraudsters. During the investigation, police traced the money trail to a syndicate operating from Jaipur and Kotputli in Rajasthan," the officer said.

The accused procured mule bank accounts from locals and supplied them to international cyber fraudsters based in Cambodia through online platforms.

Police said the defrauded money was routed through these accounts, withdrawn via ATM or cheque and layered further to conceal the trail.

A raid was conducted in Kotputli, leading to Gujjar's arrest, while Rakesh and Chotu Lal were later nabbed from a rented accommodation in Jaipur. Further investigation is underway, police added.