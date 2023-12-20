Delhi: Three held for kidnapping seven-year-old boy for ransom

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested three men, including the maternal uncle of a seven-year-old boy, for allegedly kidnapping the child for random, officials on Wednesday said.

Advertisment

Vikas (25), the child's maternal uncle, was arrested from his residence in central Delhi's Inderpuri, police said.

He was keeping an eye on what steps the family of the victim were taking and the police investigation was leading to, they said.

The child's maternal uncle was passing the same information to the other two accused identified as Deepak (25) and Shivam Pal (27), police said.

Advertisment

The other two accused were arrested from Old Rajendra Nagar area of the national capital where the child was kept after being kidnapped, they said.

The probe teams analysed various CCTV footage and arrested the three men, and recovered the child, police said.

The three men hatched a plan to kidnap the child in order to extort ransom, they said.

Advertisment

"On Tuesday, a man reported that his seven-year-old son went missing under mysterious circumstances. He also told the police that he got a ransom call for Rs 3 lakh on his mobile phone. Different teams were formed to investigate the case," said a senior police officer.

"Accused Deepak and Shivam Pal befriended the child by offering him some eatables and then abducted him on their motorcycle. They took the child to the Old Rajendra Nagar area and made a ransom call to the complainant," he added.

The officer further said the accused Vikas, meanwhile, was "keeping an eye on the whole situation and watching all efforts of the police being the well-wisher of the child and was informing the other accused through WhatsApp".

"Further investigation into the matter is underway," he added. PTI BM AS AS