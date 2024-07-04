Delhi: Three held for robbing man of Rs 10 lakh at gunpoint

New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) Three men have been arrested for allegedly robbing a man of Rs 10 lakh at gunpoint in north Delhi's Patel Nagar, police said on Thursday.

All three accused -- Tarun Sehgal (28), Monu (26) and Himanshu (25) -- are history-sheeters, they said.

According to the police, the mastermind of the gang, Sehgal, was previously involved in a Rs 1.25 crore robbery in Civil Lines. Monu has been implicated in 15 criminal cases, including robbery, burglary, theft and arms act, while Himanshu is also named in a few robbery cases, they said.

"On June 20, at around 8.14 pm, a PCR call was received regarding snatching of a bag containing cash at gunpoint by two unknown bikers in Patel Nagar area. Complainant Praveen stated that he works as a cash collection agent at a Delhi-based private firm," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) MK Meena said.

Praveen told the police that he had collected Rs 10 lakh in cash and was on his way to deliver it in the Patel Nagar area, the DCP said.

The complainant added that when he reached near the gate of City Square Mall in Patel Nagar area at around 6 pm, two unknown persons came on a motorcycle and snatched his bag at gunpoint, the police said. "An FIR was registered and an investigation was initiated. A police team started analysing CCTV footage of the route taken by the accused and identified all three of them," DCP Meena said, adding that Monu was the first one to be arrested on July 1.

The police said that based on the information provided by Monu, the other two accused, Sehgal and Himanshu, were arrested on July 3.