Delhi: Three held for stabbing labourer to death while consuming liquor

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) Three men were arrested for allegedly stabbing a labourer to death after an argument while consuming liquor at a pavement in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj area, police said on Wednesday.

The victim, identified as John Madrasi, 40, was homeless and used to spend nights on pavements, they said.

A police officer said a call regarding a male body under Masoodpur Flyover was received on Tuesday at 8.13 pm. Upon reaching the spot, John was found lying in a pool of blood on the pavement.

Police checked the footage of a CCTV camera in the vicinity and found that three men were seen running away from the spot at around 6:45 pm, the officer added.

During investigation, three men -- Aman, 21, a rag picker, Aamir, 18, who worked in a private company in Haryana and Jeewan, 27, a drummer -- were arrested from the same area on Wednesday early morning.

During interrogations, it was revealed that the trio were having liquor with John under Masoodpur flyover. During the consumption of alcohol, Aman puked near John's bedding on the pavement.

After sometime, John noticed the vomit near his bed. He objected to it and even abused Aman. On this, Aman got agitated and allegedly attacked John with a broken liquor bottle.

Jeewan then allegedly stabbed John with a knife and fled away leaving him bleeding, police said.