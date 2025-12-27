Delhi: Three juveniles detained for eve-teasing minors, brawling

New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) Three juveniles were apprehended after an altercation broke out following an alleged eve-teasing incident involving minor girls in northeast Delhi's Farsh Bazar area on Saturday evening, police said.

A PCR call was received around 6 pm regarding eve-teasing and a brawl in the area after which a police team reached the spot and initiated an inquiry.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a 17-year-old boy allegedly passed objectionable comments on two girls aged 16 and 14 years, both residents of Farsh Bazar. When the girls objected to the remarks, the juvenile allegedly assaulted them, police said.

Hearing the commotion, the cousins of the girls, also minors, intervened and objected to the accused's conduct. This led to a heated argument which soon escalated into a physical scuffle, a senior police officer said.

Police said the accused subsequently called his friends, also minors, to the spot. During the ensuing altercation, the two cousins of the girls sustained minor injuries. A scooter parked nearby was also damaged amid the chaos, they added.

"All the minors involved in the incident have been identified and apprehended," the officer said, adding that no grievous injuries were reported in the incident.

The injured minors were provided medical assistance, and their condition was stated to be stable. Police are also assessing the extent of damage caused to the two-wheeler during the scuffle.

A case was registered under the relevant sections pertaining to assault, eve-teasing, molestation and damage to property, officials said.

As all those involved are minors, further legal proceedings will be conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, they added.

Counselling of the juveniles and their guardians will also be undertaken as part of the legal process, police said, adding that further investigation into the incident is underway. PTI SSJ ARB ARB