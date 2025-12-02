Delhi: Three juveniles held in attempted murder case

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) The Delhi Police has apprehended three juveniles, who were absconding in an attempt-to-murder case, an official said on Tuesday.

The juveniles, aged between 14 and 15, had been evading arrest for allegedly attacking a local man with a knife in Anand Parbat last week, they said.

According to the police, a tip-off was received on November 28 about the trio's movement near Janta Park in Baba Faridpuri area. Acting on the information, a team was immediately dispatched to the spot.

The team, laid a trap and the three juveniles were surrounded and apprehended after a brief chase, the police officer said.

The police said a knife allegedly used in the offence was recovered from their possession and further investigation into the matter is underway. PTI BM NB