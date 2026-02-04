Delhi: Three women from MP arrested for stealing jewellery in Chandni Chowk

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Three women have been arrested for allegedly stealing diamond and gold jewellery from an advocate in the Chandni Chowk area here, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the accused used to target crowded markets and frequently travelled from Madhya Pradesh to the national capital to commit thefts. Police recovered the entire stolen haul, which included a diamond-studded gold necklace and a pair of gold earrings.

On January 28, a woman advocate practising at the Delhi High Court visited Kinari Bazar in Chandni Chowk to have her jewellery repaired. She collected collecting the ornaments and was exiting the market when someone allegedly stole the jewellery from her bag, an officer said.

The advocate later found the jewellery missing from her bag and approached the police and lodged a complaint.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was filed and investigation was initiated.

While scanning footage from CCTV cameras installed in the area, the police spotted two women removing the jewellery from the complainant's bag. Analysis of cameras along the escape routes showed the suspects fleeing the area in an auto-rickshaw.

On February 1, police apprehended Preeti (30) and Anmol (26), from a rented house in east Delhi. Both are residents of Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh. During the search, 28 stones from the stolen necklace were found with Anmol.

During questioning, the two informed the police about a third associate, Sanno (32), who lived in a nearby room.

Sanno was arrested the same day and the rest of the necklace and the gold earrings was recovered from her possession. Further investigation is underway, the officer added. PTI BM AKY