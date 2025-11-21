Delhi to add over 230 radiology machines across govt hospitals next year

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) The Delhi government will add more than 230 radiology equipment, including 44 CT scan machines, 30 MRI machines and 78 ultrasound systems, across major government hospitals in the national capital early next year, officials said.

The new equipment, along with several other radiology devices, will be provided with trained operators, as most of these machines require specialised technicians to run them, they said.

These will be installed under the PPP (Public Private Partnership) mode, an official said.

To strengthen diagnostic services, Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said the machines will be installed in key hospitals such as LNJP, Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital, Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, Indira Gandhi Hospital, Guru Teg Bahadur and other facilities.

"The addition of new CT scan, MRI and other radiology machines will significantly reduce waiting time and enhance patient care in government hospitals," he added.

To meet the rising patient load, more radiology equipment, apart from these machines, will be added in phases next year, health department officials said.

Additionally, the government will inaugurate 70 more Arogya Ayushman Mandirs this month, taking the total number of operational health clinics in the capital to over 200.

The national capital currently has around 168 Ayushman Mandirs, and with more clinics coming up in 10 out of its 11 districts, the government aims to make these centres the "backbone of community healthcare".

The government has committed to setting up 1,139 such clinics in phases, some converted from earlier Mohalla Clinics and many newly built.