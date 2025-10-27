Delhi to bar entry of non-BS-VI compliant vehicles registered outside city from Nov 1

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) All commercial goods vehicles registered outside Delhi and not compliant with BS-VI norms will be prohibited from entering the national capital from November 1, in line with the direction of the Commission for Air Quality Management.

BS-VI compliant vehicles meet stricter emission standards, contributing towards curtailing pollution.

A public notice issued by the transport department said BS-IV commercial goods vehicles will be permitted to enter Delhi up to October 31, 2026, as a transitional measure.

There will, however, be no restrictions on the entry of commercial goods vehicles registered in Delhi, BS-VI compliant diesel vehicles, BS-IV compliant diesel vehicles till October 31, 2026, or those running on CNG, LNG, or electricity.

The notice added that restrictions under various stages of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on commercial goods vehicles will continue to apply during the period a particular stage is in force.

In a meeting held on October 17, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) approved a sweeping ban on the entry of polluting commercial vehicles into Delhi from November 1, amid the city's pollution woes.

Transporters hoped that the government might extend the relaxation on the entry of BS-IV compliant vehicles in Delhi.

Bhim Wadhawa of the All India Motor Transport Congress said there is a time of one year for them during which BS-IV compliant vehicles will be allowed entry.

Rajendra Kapoor of the All India Motor and Goods Transport Association said they will hold a meeting to discuss the next course of action.

"The Supreme Court had given the orders. If we want the restrictions on entry of BS-IV compliant vehicles not to be imposed even after the period of one year, we will have to approach the court. We will hold a meeting next week to decide what needs to be done," he added.