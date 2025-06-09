Delhi to be hotter for next few days, temperatures may reach 45 deg C

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted very hot weather for the national capital on Monday, with temperatures soaring to 44 degrees Celsius.

The day began with a temperature of 27.6 degrees Celsius early morning, signaling a hot and uncomfortable day ahead.

According to the IMD, temperatures are likely to rise even further over the next three days, potentially reaching 45 degrees Celsius. A yellow alert has been issued for "hot and humid" conditions expected to persist across the city for at least four more days.

Strong surface winds are also expected during the day, though they are unlikely to significantly ease the discomfort.

Humidity levels at 8.30 am were recorded at 48 per cent, which could add to the discomfort during the day.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature in Delhi had climbed to 42.1 degrees Celsius -- the highest recorded so far this June.

Adding to the city's woes, people woke up to poor air quality. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 219 on Monday morning, falling under the "poor" category.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".