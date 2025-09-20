Delhi to be transformed as education hub, says CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday said her government aims to transform the national capital into an education hub, emphasising that while the city cannot be developed as an industrial centre due to restrictions on heavy industries, it can emerge as the foremost destination for learning.

"The biggest sector we can work on in Delhi is to make the city an education hub. Students searching for the best place to get education should think of Delhi first. We have to make our system so strong that our children do not need to go abroad for higher studies," Gupta said at the inauguration of Swami Vivekananda Bhawan at B R Ambedkar University's (AUD) Karampura campus.

She assured that the government would provide all necessary resources to strengthen the education infrastructure.

"I am proud that we have inaugurated the Vivekananda Bhawan of AUD under the Sewa Pakhwara being celebrated on the occasion of the 75th birthday of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the chief minister added.

Education Minister Ashish Sood highlighted the university's outreach initiatives. "AUD is not limited to classrooms. It has adopted seven slum clusters and villages, is providing education and development to children, and is restoring 23 hectares of wetland with us. Spending on education is not expenditure, it is the biggest investment for the future," he said.

Gupta, along with Vice-Chancellor Anu Singh Lather, New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj, local MLA Harish Khurana and other leaders, inaugurated the new building. PTI MHS SHS HIG