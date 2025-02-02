Delhi to benefit most from Budget's special focus on urban development, power: Sudhanshu Trivedi

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi on Sunday claimed that the Union Budget laid special focus on urban development and power, which will benefit Delhi the most.

Addressing a press conference, Trivedi termed the Budget presented on Saturday "revolutionary" for providing economic power to every section of the society.

"When Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman began her speech, she earmarked six areas of focus that included urban development, power, and tax reforms.

"It was the first time that special focus was given to urban development by this government. The second key area was power. Together, urban development and power are the key factors for India to become a developed nation,” Trivedi said.

He added that Delhi being predominantly an urban area, if anyone reaps maximum benefits from these two key focus areas (urban development and power), it has to be the national capital.

The BJP leader's remarks came three before the February 5 Assembly elections in Delhi.

"Till date, whatever expectations people had from the Budget were partially fulfilled. But for the first time, the government has given more relaxations to the middle class than what was expected," Trivedi said.

"Now around 85 per cent of taxpayers in Delhi will not have to pay almost any tax. I think there cannot be a more revolutionary decision than this," he claimed. PTI NIT ARI