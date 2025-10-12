Delhi to boost cooperative movement with new bank branches, stores: Minister

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) Delhi Cooperation Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh on Sunday said that the cooperative movement in the national capital will be strengthened with new initiatives, including new branches of cooperative banks and stores to promote local products.

Speaking at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Delhi Citizen Cooperative Bank, Singh announced that bank accounts of ministers, officers and employees of the Cooperation Department will be opened in cooperative banks to promote trust and participation.

He said the Delhi government, under the leadership of Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, is working towards the vision of Antyodaya, uplifting the last person in society and building a self-reliant and developed Delhi.

The minister said that over the past few months, detailed meetings have been held with the chairpersons and directors of 12 major cooperative banks in Delhi to improve consumer facilities and introduce necessary reforms in the cooperative banking sector.

"New branches of cooperative banks will be opened across different parts of Delhi, with special focus on rural areas and rehabilitation colonies, to make financial services more accessible at the local level," he said.

Singh announced that Cooperative Week will be celebrated across the city from November 14 to 20, during which Delhi's largest blood donation camp will be organised.

"The week will represent the spirit of 'Prosperity through Cooperation', with active participation from banks, housing societies, credit unions and self-help groups," he said.

The minister also said that a statue of Shaheed Bhagat Singh will be installed next year at the Registrar of Cooperative Societies (RCS) office to honour the freedom fighter's ideals of patriotism and public service.

Additionally, the Delhi government plans to open new Cooperative Stores across the capital to sell organic and locally made products by self-help groups, a statement stated.

These stores will provide a direct market for local producers and women entrepreneurs, helping generate employment and encourage self-reliance, Singh said.

"Cooperation is not merely about running institutions, it is about creating opportunities for every section of society, and that is our ultimate goal," he added. PTI SHB HIG