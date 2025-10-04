Delhi to celebrate Grandparents’ Day in 1,536 schools under Samagra Shiksha scheme

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) The Delhi government will celebrate Grandparents’ Day in over 1,500 schools at the elementary level under the Samagra Shiksha scheme, according to a circular issued by the Directorate of Education.

A budget of Rs 153.6 lakh has been approved by the Ministry of Education’s Project Approval Board for the event.

The programme will be organised in 1,536 schools of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on a pilot basis, it stated.

Each school will be given Rs 10,000 to conduct the day-long event, the statement said.

The amount will cover expenses for refreshments for around 100 people, participation gifts for grandparents, prizes for two activities, and miscellaneous costs, it added.

The circular mentioned that students would be allowed to bring one grandparent with them for the celebration.

Activities such as dance performances, making paper bags and photo frames, as well as games like balloon relay races, will be part of the event, it stated.

District Urban Resource Coordinators, Cluster Resource Coordinators, and heads of schools must remain physically present during the programme, the circular said.

The schools have been directed to document the celebrations through high-resolution photographs and videos, which will be submitted to district offices. The material should also be shared on social media platforms, it added.