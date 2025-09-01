Delhi to collect poultry samples after bird flu deaths at zoo

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) Random samples of poultry will be collected from markets and Murga Mandi, Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh said on Monday after several birds died of bird flu at the Delhi zoo.

Assuring that there is "nothing to worry about", Singh said the health department is fully prepared to deal with the situation.

The department is closely monitoring the developments while keeping hospitals and surveillance teams in the city on alert, he said.

Speaking to PTI, Singh said random samples of poultry will be collected from markets and the Murga Mandi (in Ghazipur) for testing.

“All precautionary measures are in place, and there is nothing to worry about. Still, for reassurance, those who wish to take additional precautions may avoid eating chicken for two-three days. While the random checks will continue, I want to make it clear that there is no reason for panic," the minister said.

Surveillance and bio-security measures have been intensified at the National Zoological Park after avian influenza led to the death of 12 birds, an official statement said.

The surveillance teams are scanning the premises twice a day, while cleaning and disinfection of enclosures, water ponds, and foraging grounds of migratory birds are being carried out, it added.

The health and behaviour of animals in the zoo are being monitored by the keepers and through CCTV cameras. The staff have been provided with protective gear such as gloves, masks, protective suits, and shoe covers, the statement said.

According to officials, three painted storks and one black-necked ibis have been segregated for treatment and are under observation.

Till Sunday, six painted storks and two black-necked ibises died in the water bird aviary, while four migratory painted storks died in ponds.

The samples of two painted storks and two ibises tested positive for H5N1, officials said.

According to the statement, the two black-necked ibises died last Thursday and their samples were sent to the National Institute for High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal.

The reports confirmed the presence of H5N1 avian influenza virus, it said.

After the painted storks also tested positive for bird flu on Friday, the zoo authorities announced a temporary closure of the premises for public.

A statement issued by zoo director Sanjeet Kumar said that immediate action had been initiated in accordance with the 'Guidelines for Zoological Parks of the Action Plan for Preparedness, Control and Containment of Avian Influenza (revised 2021)' issued by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying to prevent the spread of the disease to other animals and birds, and to safeguard staff at the zoo.

The official said, “All necessary precautionary measures are being taken, including close observation of all birds and animals. A close watch is being kept on the mammals, especially big cats like lions and tigers, which are vulnerable during such outbreaks.

"According to protocol, we will keep a close watch on the situation and conduct regular random testing of birds for the next 21 days, provided there are no deaths in between.

"Once the deaths stop, tests will be conducted every 15 days for at least three rounds to confirm that the zoo is completely virus-free. If there are deaths in between, the timeline will be reset accordingly, and further action will be taken depending on the situation." The zoo remains closed for visitors until further notice. PTI NSM ARI