Delhi to develop 3 industrial areas with focus on AI, biotechnology and robotics

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) The Delhi government has finalised a proposal to develop three new industrial areas at Kanjhawala, Ranikhera, and Baprola, officials said on Tuesday.

The plan will soon be presented before the Cabinet for approval.

The focus of these industrial hubs will be on advancing frontier industries, including artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and advanced robotics.

To encourage growth in these sectors, the government plans to extend financial support through a public-private partnership (PPP) model, officials said. Covering approximately 1,200 acres, the three industrial areas are expected to create lakhs of new job opportunities.

These new hubs will adopt a "satellite town" model, featuring a mix of office and residential spaces, community centres, hotels, markets, and green zones—moving away from the traditional factory clusters typically seen in the city.

Officials highlighted that the new developments will include eco-friendly infrastructure, renewable energy systems, and enhanced connectivity through the Delhi Metro and public buses. "Our vision is to create modern, mixed-use spaces, similar to Gurgaon's Cyber City, that attract top talent and significantly boost Delhi's economy," an official added.

Further details will be revealed after the proposal is approved by the Cabinet.