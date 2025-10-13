Delhi to empanel technically skilled agencies for tree transplantation to boost survival rates

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) In a bid to improve the survival rate of transplanted trees in the national capital, the Delhi government will empanel agencies equipped with advanced tree transplanter machines and proven technical expertise.

The move comes after Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa chaired a review meeting with senior Forest Department officials to assess the progress and outcomes of ongoing transplantation projects.

"Until now, many agencies used backhoe loaders to uproot trees, which caused extensive root damage and led to low survival rates," Sirsa said.

"Going forward, only those with verified technical competence and professional tree transplanter machines capable of lifting full-grown trees with intact root balls will be empanelled. The aim is simple: to give every transplanted tree a genuine chance to survive," he said.

Following the minister's directive, the Forest Department has issued an Expression of Interest (EOI) inviting qualified agencies to apply for empanelment.

The EOI specifies detailed requirements regarding technical capacity, experience, and machinery standards necessary for conducting safe and effective tree transplantation work in Delhi.

Sirsa emphasised that the new approach reflects the government's broader vision of creating a "protective green shield" around the city.

"Delhi's environment faces multiple pressures, from construction to urban expansion. Our commitment is unwavering. We are addressing every legacy gap with the same seriousness as a health crisis," he said.

The minister further said that poor survival rates in earlier projects had prompted a re-evaluation of practices.

"With agencies having verified technical competence and proper equipment, we can now expect visible improvement in transplant success and tree health," he added.

From reducing dust pollution to expanding green zones, every step we take is part of one mission: to make Delhi breathe easier, live healthier, and stay greener through every season, Sirsa added. PTI NSM HIG