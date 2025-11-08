Delhi to extend Ujjwala Yojana to slums to curb pollution, improve public health

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) The Delhi government will extend the Ujjwala Yojana to slum clusters in a bid to control pollution levels, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta directing officials to survey households still using traditional stoves and coal-fired heaters.

To promote clean energy and sustainable living, Gupta has instructed the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) to conduct a citywide survey in slum areas to identify families relying on polluting cooking methods.

The government plans to provide such households with LPG connections under the Ujjwala Yojana, as per a statement.

Gupta said the initiative aims to reduce domestic air pollution and improve public health, particularly in densely populated areas.

"Pollution control work is underway at a war footing," the chief minister said, adding that the government is taking both immediate and long-term measures to make Delhi cleaner and healthier.

The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) is a flagship government initiative aimed at providing clean cooking fuel – Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) – to households living below the poverty line. The scheme seeks to protect the health of women and children by reducing their dependence on traditional fuels like firewood, coal, and cow dung, which often lead to indoor air pollution and related health issues.

Officials from various civic agencies, including the Public Works Department (PWD), Irrigation and Flood Control Department, DUSIB, DSIIDC, and municipal bodies, have been deployed to intensify cleaning operations across their respective zones.

Maintenance vans have also been pressed into service to clean roads and pavements to reduce dust pollution, the statement read.

Gupta emphasised that the move to provide clean fuel is part of a broader effort to tackle all sources of pollution, not just vehicular and industrial emissions.

"Smoke from stoves and coal burners not only contributes to air pollution but also poses serious health hazards to residents," she said.

Urban local bodies have been instructed to use all available sanitation resources for citywide cleanliness drives. Measures such as water sprinkling, mechanical dust suppression, and road repairs are being carried out to control dust and particulate matter.

Reiterating her government's commitment to making Delhi pollution-free, Gupta said all departments are working in coordination to implement targeted measures across the city to ensure cleaner air and better living conditions for all residents. PTI SHB HIG HIG