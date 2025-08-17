Delhi to get traffic relief, economic boost with inauguration of UER 2 Expressway

New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) The inauguration of Urban Extension Road II (UER 2) marks a major step forward in addressing Delhi's long-standing traffic congestion and connectivity issues.

Built at a cost of Rs 5,580 crore, the newly constructed expressway will significantly reduce the traffic burden on the city's Inner and Outer Ring Roads and boost economic activity across the capital and its surrounding regions, officials said.

Spanning from NH-44 in Alipur to NH-48 near Mahipalpur, the 75-kilometre highway carves a half-ring through North, Northwest, West, and Southwest Delhi, passing through major industrial and residential areas such as Bawana, Rohini, Mundka, Bakkarwala, Najafgarh, and Dwarka, they said.

One of the most immediate benefits for Delhi residents is the dramatic reduction in travel time. The journey from the Singhu border to Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport will now take only 40 minutes as opposed to two hours earlier.

UER 2 is also a link between Haryana's Bahadurgarh and West Delhi's Najafgarh, and the Dwarka Expressway and Gurgaon. It also connects Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways with an eye on easing snarls, officials added.

Earlier, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, "The improved connectivity will also expand industrial and logistics opportunities." The project will connect Haryana's industrial hubs of Sonipat and Bahadurgarh through dedicated link roads, giving a direct boost to businesses located there by facilitating faster movement of goods.

"This will not only accelerate economic activities in Delhi-NCR, but also strengthen the region's role as a hub of trade and commerce," she said.

According to officials, the route will also connect the Delhi-Jaipur national highway, the KMP Expressway, the Gurugram-Rewari highway and the Gurugram-Sohna highway. Notably, the Gurugram-Sohna stretch is directly linked to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

The CM also said that travelling to Chandigarh, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Jaipur and even Mumbai will now become much faster and more convenient. It is truly a "transformative" project for the people of Delhi and beyond, she added.