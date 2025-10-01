Delhi to get two new biomedical waste treatment plants; govt sets three-month deadline for tenders

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Delhi will soon get two new modern biomedical waste treatment plants, with the government setting a strict three-month deadline for tenders as part of efforts to plug long-standing gaps in the capital’s waste management system.

The Delhi government has cleared the way for two new Common Biomedical Waste Treatment and Disposal Facilities (CBWTFs) to serve the capital.

The facilities will replace the Nilothi unit and bring modern capacity to Region 1 (East, North East, Shahdara) and Region 2 (West, South West, Central), according to a statement.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to fast-track the tendering process and complete bid evaluation, award, and agreement signing within three months.

The tenders will be issued under a Build–Own–Operate (BOO) model with a 10-year term, backed by technical oversight from the National Productivity Council (NPC).

“This is 24x7 work with clear deadlines -- choosing long-term fixes over short-term optics, so results are visible on the ground,” Sirsa said as per the statement.

He added that the city is “rebuilding the foundation—capacity, coverage, and compliance—so that biomedical waste never becomes an air or health risk for Delhi.” Officials said the decision followed a feasibility study on land, technology, logistics, and capacity gaps. With the Nilothi facility operating on repeated extensions, the government opted to phase it out and replace it with two modern plants that will strengthen regional coverage and reduce transport bottlenecks.

Meanwhile, the minister has also directed DPCC to publish a tender calendar with fixed pre-bid, submission, evaluation, and award milestones, supported by daily progress dashboards to ensure strict monitoring.

Delhi’s healthcare facilities generate around 40 metric tonnes of biomedical waste every day, according to the statement, which added that experts say that while the city currently has only two plants, neighbouring regions with similar populations run a higher number of facilities, highlighting the urgent need for expansion.

"The focus is on robust infrastructure, timely execution, and transparent processes that stand up to scrutiny and deliver visible outcomes," Sirsa said. "We want future-ready infrastructure that protects public health and the environment not just for this season but for years ahead." Additionally, the new plants, officials said, are expected to be commissioned swiftly once tenders are awarded, providing a durable solution to Delhi's biomedical waste challenge.