Delhi to get unified helpline for waterlogging complaints ahead of monsoon: PWD Minister

New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh on Monday said the city will have a unified complaint number for waterlogging-related issues to streamline grievance redressal ahead of the monsoon.

After visiting the NDMC Control Room, Singh said that with the BJP now in power at the Centre, the Delhi government, and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), coordination among departments has significantly improved.

"As all three governments are of one party, there is good coordination and no blame game. Our vision is to have a single complaint number for Delhiites, as people don't always know which road falls under which department," he said.

The minister highlighted that the NDMC already has a well-equipped command and control centre where all departments -- Public Works Department (PWD), MCD, Flood Control, and others -- will be integrated. Officials from each department will be stationed at the centre to respond in real time.

"If the Chief Minister wants to monitor waterlogging during the monsoon, she can view live updates through cameras connected across the city. All our pumps are automated and can be operated remotely via mobile," Singh added.

He said the New Delhi Municipal Council's (NDMC) 311 helpline would serve as the single complaint number across the city for waterlogging issues.

Delhi witnessed heavy rain last Friday, accompanied by a dust storm and strong winds, which caused widespread waterlogging, uprooted trees, delayed flights, and disrupted traffic. Waterlogging and sewer maintenance have long been contentious issues in the capital's civic administration.

Singh said that the new system aims to improve response times and inter-departmental coordination during emergencies.