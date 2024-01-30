Delhi to gets its fifth old-age home at Paschim Vihar

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Delhi will soon get its fifth old-age home with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal granting formal approval for it to become operational, an official statement on Tuesday said.

The old-age home is equipped with world-class facilities for destitute elderly residents, a statement from the chief minister's office said.

The construction of Delhi's fifth old-age home in Paschim Vihar is almost complete, the statement said, adding it is named ‘Savitribai Phule Senior Citizen Home’. The old age home has a capacity to house 96 people.

The chief minister has granted the formal approval for the old age home to become operational and the file has been sent to the lieutenant governor (LG) for notification, the statement said.

Currently, Delhi has four operational old-age homes, providing accommodation for 505 elderly destitute residents.

According to the statement, special attention has been given to the conveniences for the elderly in the construction of this old-age home.

The residents of this home will be provided with free accommodation, meals, clothing and bedding.

Additionally, facilities like TV, radio and books will be available for entertainment of the elderly. The home will have a recreational centre for the elderly and their health will be well taken care of with the provision of doctors and physiotherapy, the statement added.

The home consists of 50 well-ventilated rooms with attached bathrooms and shower facilities. It will be open to impoverished, destitute and elderly individuals aged 60 years or older. Those who lack means for sustenance or have no one to care for them are eligible for entry.

The statement said the admission to the home will be voluntary. Interested individuals need to apply with certain documents to the social security branch of the Social Welfare department at the main office under the deputy director or director (senior citizen residence).

Upon receiving the application, the director and welfare officer will conduct an assessment to determine if the applicant meets the eligibility criteria.

A social investigation report and the officer's recommendations, along with an inspection report after visiting the area, will be presented to the director for decision.

Afterwards, the applicants will be informed of their eligibility for residence in the Senior Citizen Home. PTI SLB AS AS