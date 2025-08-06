Delhi to host All India Speakers' Conference on August 24-25: CM Gupta

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday said the national capital will host the All India Speakers’ Conference on August 24 and 25.

The event to be held at Delhi Assembly is expected to witness the participation of around 60 speakers and deputy speakers from across the country, an official statement said.

All the invited dignitaries will be accorded the status of ‘state guests’, Gupta said, adding that special arrangements are being made in their honour.

She emphasised that the Delhi government is committed to ensuring a warm and dignified welcome for all the delegates, the statement said.

The Delhi Assembly Secretariat has been entrusted with the responsibility of coordinating and facilitating all the arrangements for the delegates, including their reception, accommodation, transport, and all other hospitality requirements in accordance with their official status, it said.

“These distinguished leaders are our honoured guests, and Delhi will extend the highest levels of respect and hospitality to them,” the chief minister said. PTI SLB ARI