Delhi to host e-vehicle parade in October to boost sales

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Delhi's environment department will organise an 'e-vehicle parade' at Rajghat in early October, aimed at encouraging the purchase and use of electric vehicles (EVs) in the city.

Officials anticipate that over 500 EVs will participate in this event, with a registration link for interested owners to be announced shortly.

A senior official from the environment department said that a tender has been issued for the event, which is expected to cost around Rs 5.76 lakh. Bids will be accepted until September 30, and the parade will be conducted within five days of awarding the tender.

"The primary objective is to promote EV usage in Delhi and raise awareness about their benefits. We encourage as many EV owners as possible to join the parade," an official said.

"Transitioning to electric vehicles will contribute to reducing vehicular pollution in the capital," the official stated.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai, who recently resumed his role following the formation of a new cabinet, emphasised that the government’s focus in the coming months will be on combating air pollution.

"The biggest challenge during winter is to reduce pollution levels. We have already held meetings with 33 departments to strategise on this issue," Rai said.

"Today, I will meet the chief secretary to discuss further suggestions. The Winter Action Plan is ready and will be launched on September 25 instead of the 27th due to the Assembly session," Rai said.

Rai also expressed confidence that, with collaborative efforts, pollution levels in Delhi could be reduced significantly throughout the year, aiming for similar results during the winter months.

In August 2020, the Delhi government introduced an EV Policy that offers subsidies for EV buyers, setting a target for one in every four new vehicles registered in the capital to be electric by 2024. PTI NSM HIG