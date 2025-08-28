Delhi to host grand Ramleela festival, Bhoomi Pujan held at Rohini ground

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) A Bhoomi Pujan ceremony was held on Thursday at the DDA Ramleela Ground in Rohini as part of preparations for the upcoming Ramleela festival, which the organisers have described as one of the grandest in the capital.

The event, organised by the Sanatan Sanskaram Parivar, was attended by Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, and Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh, according to a statement.

Speaking at the ceremony, Shekhawat said the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya was a historic moment for the present generation.

He added that Ramleela continues to play an important role in connecting society with the values and ideals of Lord Ram.

Delhi Social Welfare Minister Indraj said the city government was working to ensure that this year's Ramleela would be celebrated on a much larger scale.

"Ramleela is not just a festival but an effort to spread the values of devotion, discipline and culture to every citizen. The Delhi government is committed to promoting cultural events that highlight moral and social values for younger generations," he said.

MP Manoj Tiwari said Ramleela conveys messages of truth, righteousness, and ideal life values. He also sang devotional songs during the event, drawing applause from the gathering.

The Bhoomi Pujan ceremony was also attended by BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santosh, MLA Ashok Goel, and other public representatives, besides a large number of devotees, it stated.