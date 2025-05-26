Delhi to host industrial ideathon; Rs 80 lakh prize pool for student innovators

New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) The Delhi government will launch its first Delhi Industrial Ideathon 2025, which aims to drive digital transformation, support entrepreneurship, and empower the youth to contribute to the economy, Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said.

The minister said that the Ideathon, scheduled to be held in July or August this year, will bring together the brightest student minds to solve real-world problems faced by Delhi’s industries and will award a total prize pool of over Rs 80 lakh.

The event is being organised by the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) in collaboration with the Department of Industries and is expected to draw hundreds of participants.

The minister said that the Ideathon will feature over 120 student teams from more than 30 leading educational institutions across Delhi and each team will comprise two to four students, mandatorily including at least one female participant and preferably bringing together students from multiple academic disciplines.

He added that the government’s aim is to drive digital transformation, support entrepreneurship, and empower youth to contribute meaningfully to the economy.

He said the event will award a total prize pool of over Rs 80 lakh. The winning team will receive Rs 10 lakh, while the first and second runners-up will be awarded Rs 7.5 lakh and Rs 5 lakh respectively. PTI NSM MR