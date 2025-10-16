Delhi to host over 30 major cultural events in 80 days; Akon, Travis Scott among performers: CM

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) The Delhi government is working on making the city the "creative capital" of the country, with more than 30 major Indian and international cultural events planned to be hosted over the next eighty days, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, she said the government will develop world-class venues equipped with modern facilities to host large-scale concerts and cultural programmes.

To make Delhi an "event-friendly city", the rentals of major stadiums and auditoriums have been reduced, and several venues are being upgraded to international standards, Gupta informed.

A single-window system has also been introduced to streamline event permissions, logistics and security clearances, she said, adding that the initiative aims to promote the live entertainment industry in the national capital.

Over the next 80 days renowned artists from India and abroad are set to perform in Delhi. The lineup includes American rapper Travis Scott, Krishna Das, Zakir Khan, Papon, AP Dhillon, Armaan Malik, Jonita Gandhi, Radhika Das, and many others, the chief minister announced.

Argentinian football icon Lionel Messi is also likely to visit Delhi in December.

The initiative to make the city into a "creative capital” of the country is jointly undertaken by the Delhi government, the Event and Entertainment Management Association (EEMA) and the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI).

It aims to promote cultural diversity under the motto “Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi” (Heritage as well as Development), by ensuring that these events maintain high standards, run smoothly without any administrative or logistical difficulties, and provide complete enjoyment to the audience.

Gupta further said that the "Concert Economy" is an important economic sector for states, which deserves serious attention.

There was a time when organisers hesitated to hold large concerts and events in Delhi due to lack of facilities and institutional support, she said.

Understanding this challenge, the government has decided to reduce tariff rates of all major stadiums under the central and Delhi governments' such as Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Indira Gandhi Stadium, National Stadium, Thyagaraj Stadium, and Chhatrasal Stadium' and upgrade their facilities to international standards.

India's live entertainment industry is currently worth around 150 billion, and Delhi's share in it is expected to reach Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000 crore in the coming years, Gupta said.

She urged the people of Delhi to get ready for the upcoming cultural events and positive transformations, as the city is now fully prepared to welcome guests from across the country and globally.

Minister for Tourism, Arts, and Culture Kapil Mishra said Chief Minister Gupta has prepared a solid and practical roadmap to implement this vision in Delhi, and a detailed and dedicated process is being followed behind this transformation.