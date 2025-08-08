Delhi to inaugurate key civic projects between September 15 and October 2

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) The MCD will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several key civic projects, including the multi-level car parking facilities and biogas plants, officials said on Friday.

They said that between September 15 and October 2 this year, several projects will be undertaken.

These include multi-level car parking facilities at Greater Kailash-I and Punjabi Bagh, a compressed biogas (CBG) plant of 100 TPD (tonnes per day) capacity at Ghoga Dairy by IGL, and a biogas plant of 200 TPD capacity at Nangli Sakrawati.

"These bio gas facilities will help in multiple ways - reducing pollution, preventing drains from getting contaminated and producing LPG. The leftover dung will be converted into manure, which will be sold for agricultural use," he added.

The construction of an MC Primary School building at Prem Nagar is also part of the line-up, an MCD official told PTI.

Other projects involve the expansion of the existing waste-to-energy (WtE) plant at Okhla from 1,950 TPD to 2,950 TPD, the setting up of a WtE plant at Narela-Bawana of 3,000 TPD capacity and the establishment of an ingesta plant at Ghazipur Slaughter House. PTI NSM NSM AMJ AMJ