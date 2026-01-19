Delhi to launch unified emergency helpline 112 for faster response: CM Gupta

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) The residents of Delhi will soon be able to access multiple emergency services by dialling a unified helpline 112 instead of calling multiple numbers.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, announcing the single emergency number, said the Ministry of Home Affairs declared '112' as the national emergency number and in line with this, Delhi is moving towards its implementation.

"Depending on the nature of the emergency, the police, fire services, ambulance and disaster management agencies can be alerted simultaneously by dialling 112," Gupta said.

"Assistance can be sought not only by phone but also via a mobile app, an emergency button, SMS, and online platforms, ensuring that even if a citizen is unable to speak, they can still send a distress signal with ease," Gupta added.

Under the unified helpline system, ERSS 2.0 will also feature a modern dashboard in the control room where details like real-time monitoring of where an incident has occurred, which vehicle has been dispatched, and how long it will take to reach the site will be available, she added.

ERSS 2.0 is a modern, unified signal-handling system that will receive all emergency calls, mobile app alerts, panic button activations, SMS, and web alerts at a single Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP). "As soon as a call or emergency alert is received, the system automatically detects the caller's location, eliminating the need for the victim to explain where they are. Once the location is identified, the nearest police vehicle, ambulance, or fire tender is immediately dispatched from the control room," she added.

This saves crucial time during the golden hour (the first 60 minutes) and ensures faster assistance. Under the new system, a single call will alert the police, fire, and medical services simultaneously, significantly reducing delays in emergency response, the chief minister said.

In case of any delay, an alternative vehicle can be deployed immediately. This ensures continuous oversight and enhances accountability.

Gupta added that the entire plan will be implemented in phases. In the first phase, all existing emergency numbers will be integrated into 112. This will be followed by technical upgrades, public awareness campaigns, training of call-takers and, finally, evaluation of the system. PTI SSM VIT HIG