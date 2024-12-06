Delhi to lead global e-bus fleet soon, says CM Atishi during Burari Depot inspection

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) Chief Minister Atishi inspected the Burari Electric Bus Depot on Friday, showcasing Delhi's advancements in electric mobility as part of its fight against pollution.

With nearly 2,000 electric buses already operational, Delhi has the world's second-largest fleet, a milestone Atishi credited to the AAP government's commitment to building a robust charging infrastructure, an official statement said.

She highlighted how Delhi has been battling severe air pollution, particularly between October and December, for the past several years, it added.

"The city took proactive measures like adopting electric buses to tackle pollution head-on. Today, our city is home to nearly 2,000 e-buses, and we're rapidly adding more to the fleet. Soon, Delhi will lead the world in this domain," she said.

According to the statement, the chief minister emphasised the success of electric buses in Delhi. She pointed out that the Burari Electric Bus Depot is a prime example of this, with its capacity to house 160 buses and cutting-edge features, including 32 fast-charging stations that can power a bus for 150 kilometres in just one hour.

The depot also includes an automated washing system to ensure the buses are maintained efficiently, it added.

Acknowledging Transport department employees contributions, Atishi described the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) as the lifeline of the city, noting that its drivers and conductors ferry over 40 lakh passengers daily.

She emphasised that their work is critical to keeping the city running and sustaining its economy. She said that the AAP government stands firmly with them to support their responsibilities, the statement said.

She reiterated the government's commitment to expanding the electric bus fleet and further enhancing infrastructure to make Delhi a global leader in sustainable urban transport, it added. PTI MHS HIG HIG