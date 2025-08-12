Delhi to observe back-to-back dry days on I-Day, Janmashtami

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Delhi will observe back-to-back dry days this week with all liquor shops shut on Independence Day and Janmashtami.

Under the provisions of Rule 52 of Delhi Excise Rules, 2010, liquor vends in different licence categories will be closed on August 15 for Independence Day and on August 16 for Janmasthami, an order issued by Delhi government's excise department said.

All retail liquor stores, bars, restaurants, hotels and clubs will remain closed on Independence Day as well as on October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the order said.

The restrictions on the sale of liquor on the dry days will not apply to room service of alcohol to patrons of hotels having 1-15/L-15F licence.

The excise department gives these licences to hotels that hold star classification and are approved by the tourism department of the government of India. PTI VIT ARI