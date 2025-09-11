Delhi to open 101 Ayushman Mandirs, 5 hospital blocks on PM Modi’s birthday

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17, the Delhi government will inaugurate several new health initiatives, including the launch of 101 Ayushman Mandir centres and five new hospital blocks, according to health officials.

On September 17, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the healthcare initiatives, an official told PTI on Thursday. The government is set to unveil five newly-constructed hospital blocks, including major expansions at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, Acharya Bhikshu Hospital, Guru Gobind Singh Hospital, and Bhagwan Mahavir Shri Dada Dev Matri Avum Shishu Chikitsalaya, the official added.

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh told PTI, "As part of a push to strengthen healthcare infrastructure in the national capital, Delhi will inaugurate 101 new Ayushman Mandirs and five new hospital blocks on the birthday of our beloved prime minister." He emphasised that the Ayushman Mandir initiative aims to provide integrated wellness services under the Ayushman Bharat framework.

"This initiative reflects the Delhi government's commitment to providing affordable and accessible healthcare to every citizen. With the addition of the Ayushman Mandir centres and modern hospital blocks, we aim to ensure holistic medical care across the capital," Singh noted further.

The expansion of healthcare infrastructure comes at a crucial time when strengthening public health remains a national priority.