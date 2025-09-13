Delhi to receive 'gifts' of development projects to mark PM Modi's birthday: CM Gupta

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) The Delhi government will launch multiple projects under 'Sewa Pakhwada' marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, officials said on Saturday.

On September 17, Union minister Amit Shah will inaugurate 15 projects, which include new hospital blocks, 101 Arogya Mandirs, and 150 dialysis centres, during a Delhi government event at Thyagraj Stadium.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who reviewed preparations for 'Sewa Pakhwada' with her ministers, state president Virendra Sachdeva, BJP MPs, and MLAs, mentioned that residents will receive a new 'gift' every day throughout the 15-day celebration starting September 17.

"These projects and programmes will provide new momentum and greater heights to Delhi's development, playing a key role in the city's progress towards becoming a 'Viksit Delhi'," she noted.

The celebration will feature a mix of inaugurations and foundation stone-laying ceremonies across the national capital, focusing on improving connectivity, sanitation, public health, and environmental sustainability.

One of the most anticipated projects is the foundation-laying of a foot overbridge near the Rajputana Rifles regiment base in Delhi Cantonment, which will provide much-needed relief to hundreds of soldiers and their families who currently rely on a filthy underpass for local commuting.

To enhance parking infrastructure, three automated multilevel car parking facilities will be launched, including a shuttle-type system at M-Block Market, Greater Kailash-I, and puzzle-type systems at Bharat Darshan Park and Punjabi Bagh cremation ground, officials said.

In a significant push for green energy and sanitation, the city will inaugurate a biogas plant with a capacity of 200 tons per day (TPD) at Nangli Sakrawati, along with a 100 TPD municipal solid waste to compressed biogas plant at Ghogha Dairy.

Sanitation and water treatment projects, including 564 MLD Okhla STP, Keshopur Ph-II & III STPs, and the rehabilitation of Kondli WWTP (Phases I, III) under the Yamuna Action Plan-III, will also be unveiled. Additionally, the Ring Road/Yamuna Swachhata Abhiyan will be launched during the fortnight.

Educational and healthcare initiatives will take centre stage with the inauguration of CM Shri Schools, a new MC Primary School at Prem Nagar, and a new block at the Karampura Centre of BR Ambedkar University.

Furthermore, a new fire station will be established in Narela, and there will be a foundation stone laid for a Rs 65 crore grid station near Mandoli Jail, which is expected to benefit 38,000 residents.

Other key initiatives include the launch of an organ transplant and awareness portal, inter-state bus service, transport route rationalisation, and the launch of 100 new buses under the 'Sewa Pakhwada' campaign for the launch of a total of 75 projects, schemes and programmes of the Delhi government.