Delhi to roll out 76 electric buses under 'DEVI' initiative to boost last-mile connectivity

New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) In a boost to last-mile connectivity and sustainable transport, the Delhi government is set to roll out 76 electric buses from the Ghazipur depot starting Tuesday, transport department officials said.

According to officials, the first batch of these 76 buses will operate from the Ghazipur depot under the Delhi Electric Vehicle Interchanges (DEVI) initiative.

The electric bus service is aimed at strengthening feeder connectivity to metro stations and major Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus routes, with each vehicle expected to cover approximately 12 kilometres.

Eight buses will run between Anand Vihar ISBT Terminal and Keshav Nagar Mukti Ashram, while six will ply on the Seemapuri–Old Delhi Railway Station route. Ten buses will connect the Mayur Vihar Phase III Paper Market and the Mori Gate Terminal.

Additionally, eight buses will operate between Anand Vihar ISBT Terminal and Swaroop Nagar, while six will serve the Anand Vihar ISBT–Humdard Nagar and Sangam Vihar route. Fourteen buses will be deployed on the Anand Vihar ISBT–Kapashera Border route.

The Nangloi and East Vinod Nagar depots are also expected to begin DEVI bus operations in the coming days.

"Tomorrow, Delhi will receive a special gift from the government. It is launching electric buses which have been named 'DEVI'. Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav will also be present on the occasion," said Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Previously known as the Mohalla Bus Service under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, the project has been rebranded by the newly formed BJP administration with operational and infrastructural enhancements aimed at improving commuter experience and urban mobility, officials said.

The service, which had been delayed for several months, is designed to improve public transport accessibility across the city.

Officials said most routes have already been finalised, and more will be added based on demand after reviewing the initial response.

"The idea is to cover shorter routes that connect interior streets with arterial roads, so these buses can operate in areas where larger buses cannot," said a transport department official, requesting anonymity.